Delineators are in place and weather permitting, construction on the Stanfield Cutoff connectivity project will proceed as planned. The target date for completion is early October.
The project will remove street parking on the west side of Stanfield Cutoff creating a bike and pedestrian path. Parking will be added at the south end of the street on both sides at Big Bear Boulevard.
Big Bear’s Alpine Pedal Path on the north side of the lake will be connected to the south side of the lake once the project is complete. It also connects pedestrians and cyclists to the Sandalwood Drive paths.
“I am really excited about what they’re doing at Stanfield,” said Danielle Goldsmith, co-owner of Goldsmiths Sports. “To extend the pedal path, to get movement in that realm is what we need in Big Bear. (Bicyclists) want a safe place to ride. I hope we can continue to improve our options for safe cycling in the Valley.”
Local contractor S. Porter Inc. is doing the work. Weather permitting, the first part has begun and includes milling asphalt on the roadway, The full width of the street, according to John Harris, director of public services for the city of Big Bear Lake. That should take a couple of days, Harris said. Immediately afterward, the street will be repaved then the drive lanes restriped. One side at a time is under construction to avoid major traffic delays. All work is done Monday-Friday.
