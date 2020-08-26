You’ve heard the term. Contact tracing is flooding media of all types. Contact tracing has been around long before COVID-19 but since the pandemic began, experts are using it to help follow the trail and slow the spread.
No one is implanting a chip in your body, no one is tracking you using your phone or gathering information to share with the world. The information is confidential. Contact tracers work for the health department and only contact those who test positive for COVID-19 and those who may be exposed.
Big Bear residents who were around someone diagnosed with COVID-19, may be contacted by someone from the San Bernardino County Health Department. The health department will ask questions to help trace exposure, whether you are the person who was diagnosed or the close contact around someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19.
A close contact is anyone who was within 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19. The contact must have been for at least 15 minutes or more. According to the Centers for Disease Control, a person can spread
COVID-19 as early as 48 hours before showing symptoms or testing positive.
During its Aug. 25 meeting, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors mentioned that contact tracing is showing the transmission of COVID-19 is spreading through family gatherings. Supervisor Curt Hagman said the transmission is occurring at homes when families are getting together and letting their guard down. People are not infecting others in businesses, he said.
