North fuels project stalls

 The North Fuels Project has been put on hold by a ruling from a federal district court judge Aug. 11. The plaintiffs in the case, the Friends of Big Bear Valley, the John Muir Project, Earth Island Institute and the San Bernardino Valley Audubon Society, filed a lawsuit to stop the project from continuing due to accusations the U.S. Forest Service has not done its due diligence in making this project safe and failed to follow laws on environmental impact studies. 

The project is slated to thin out the density of 13,000 acres of forest. Proponents of the project say it is necessary to reduce the likelihood of severe wildfires and return the forest back to its original healthy state. 

Environmentalists say USFS needs better study before proceeding