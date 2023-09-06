The North Fuels Project has been put on hold by a ruling from a federal district court judge Aug. 11. The plaintiffs in the case, the Friends of Big Bear Valley, the John Muir Project, Earth Island Institute and the San Bernardino Valley Audubon Society, filed a lawsuit to stop the project from continuing due to accusations the U.S. Forest Service has not done its due diligence in making this project safe and failed to follow laws on environmental impact studies.
The project is slated to thin out the density of 13,000 acres of forest. Proponents of the project say it is necessary to reduce the likelihood of severe wildfires and return the forest back to its original healthy state.
Critics say the project hasn’t followed the proper legal channels to be considered and there is a serious lack of commitment to preserving the bald eagle habitat among other sensitive ecosystems within the project area.
President of the Friends of Big Bear Valley Sandy Steers said “the project lacks proper analysis” and has several major flaws. The resulting plan was created based on erroneous information, analysis, results and faulty assumptions, Steers claimed. The only way forward is to fix the errors and have an entirely new plan created.
Steers and the other plaintiffs in the case aren’t against controlled burns or forest thinning per se. In fact, Stears said fire is a natural part of forest rehabilitation.
However, they say what this project is seeking to accomplish in this specific habitat is the wrong solution for getting the forest back to a healthy state. They argue there is scientific proof that controlled burns may actually do more harm than good.
The area in which the project is planned is a famous plot of land on Big Bear Lake’s North Shore. In the winter it’s bald eagle habitat central. Over 200,000 people watch the nest cam for the resident bald eagles every year. The Friends of Big Bear Valley set up the camera years ago to watch the daily activities of the bald eagles. It’s also a roosting and nesting forest to the county’s sacred symbol.
That’s not all these 13,000 acres hold. It also contains a rare pebble plain, where glaciers that rolled through millions of years ago left a tiny ecosystem that has yet to be fully discovered. Pebble plains only exist in the Big Bear Valley, and so far there are only two dedicated sites in the area: Moonridge Pebble Plain and Baldwin Pebble Plain.
Sensitive ecosystems
Within that area at least two habitats, the meadow habitat and pebble plains, that are sensitive ecosystems. In the pebble plain, plants rarely grow more than a few inches in height and rarely break the tiny pebble boundary. When the Moonridge Pebble Plain was discovered, over 17 protected plant taxa and four rare butterflies were discovered.
Pebble plains are extremely fragile and the endemic plants are very slow growing, so any damage to the soil or plants can be devastating to the ecosystem.
The meadow habitat is still relatively unexplored but there are several species of rare butterflies that spend their days in them.
Disrupting these environments would eliminate any change of discovering the area further and potentially identifying new plants or animal species, according to the plaintiffs.
While the USFS and the plaintiffs can agree that sensitive habitats should be conserved, Steers said the project description and directions don’t account for what exactly the Forest Service wants to do in the sensitive habitat areas. Their actions may include burning, cutting down trees and using machinery. Steers said the lack of foresight on this point lends credence that the way the project is written is lacking details on what the end goals are for the area.
Bald eagle habitat
Another topic the plaintiffs take issue with surrounds the data collected by the USFS on bald eagles and their habitats. The data compiled and used for this project was about bald eagles not living in San Bernardino County, from 1990 to 2010. Steers said this data is all wrong as it the eagles the USFS is referring to aren’t even the same eagles from that time frame. Nor does the data take into account that eagles in San Bernardino Mountains have different habits and nesting behaviors than bald eagles in Alaska, which the study used.
Steers said bald eagles are still considered a threatened species under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protections Act and are still a threatened species in California. Under the current plan, the USFS would be in direct violation of these laws, she argues.
Plaintiffs in this case want current data and statistics compiled and used in this project to maintain careful management of the habitat.
Behind the scenes, the proposal includes expanding multi-use trails by 47 miles and assumes that more recreational trails are needed in the forest surrounding Big Bear Valley. It includes trails for e-bikes. Steers said there is a better place for trails like this, and it’s not through the middle of the eagle habitat.
The proposal doesn’t consider “the impact of e-bikes on the species or habitats where they do not exist but would be added,” Steers said.
There is already a problem with hikers and sledders trespassing and disturbing the eagles during their nesting season. This new trails plan doesn’t account for how the trail would be monitored or patrolled.
Fire mitigation
One thing both sides agree on is that forest is unhealthy. Too much overgrowth, native grasses and shrubs being choked out by invasive plants, bark beetle infestation, dead and dying trees are contributing to what will be a wildfire hazard.
Last week’s article discussed how wildfire is an important part of keeping the forest healthy. Studies have shown that controlled burns can actually lead to more problems and do little to rehabilitate a sick forest. Several of these studies were conducted by the USFS and their own experts.
The plaintiffs said, “The overall proposal for reducing fire hazard, the premise of the proposal is based on assumptions that have been shown in studies to be false.”
A 2012 study conducted by R. Graham for the USFS concluded, “thinned forests were burned more severely than neighboring areas where the fuels were not treated.” The findings suggested that thinned forests burn faster and hotter than areas that were not thinned.
Depending on how the thinning is done, it can have a big impact on the temperature and humidity levels near the ground. When the canopy is thinned either by cutting down or cutting back tree tops, “freer air movement and more sunlight reach the ground. The increased solar radiation in turn results in higher temperatures, lower humidity and lower fuel moisture,” a USFS study in 1956 found.
Tree crowns are important for keeping solar radiation and heat out from underneath trees. The crowns themselves reflect a lot of the heat and protect the undergrowth not just from direct sunlight but solar radiation as well. As the day warms, the tree crowns also absorb some heat and warm up the air under the canopy. Ultimately this creates cooler temperatures under the trees and keep the ground fuel moisture levels wet. Aren’t sure about this science? Spend a hot day under the trees on the east side of the valley and then quickly head up to Bluff Lake where the tree canopy is tall and full. You will immediately feel the difference in temperature and humidity levels.
A study conducted in 2006 by R.V. Platt, et al. concluded, “a closed canopy would result in a 10% reduction in the area of high or extreme fireline intensity.” The study continued, “In contrast, an open canopy (from thinning) has the opposite effect, increasing the area exposed to high or extreme fireline intensity by 36%.”
Somewhat counterintuitively, open canopy forests lead to lower levels of fuel moisture and increased midflame wind speed, which potentially increased the fire intensity.
Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis said part of the problem with wildfires in the western states is that the fires are burning in an extremely hot intensity and are propelled by high winds. A forest fire 100 years ago didn’t burn nearly as hot and fast as the wildfires are today. Reducing the intensity of the flames is the key to preserving some of the native trees and grasses.
The plaintiffs also contend that the only effective way to protect homes from wildfire is to help homeowners create defensible space around the house.
“The only relevant zone to protect homes from wildland fire is within approximately 135 feet or less from each home — not out in wildland forests,” J.D. Cohen wrote for the USFS in 2000. The John Muir Project stated, “Vegetation management beyond 100 feet from homes provides no additional benefit in terms of protecting homes from wildfires.”