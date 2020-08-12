The aisles are wide. Many of the shelves are empty. There are sections of the Big Bear Lake Kmart store blocked where there used to be sporting goods, automotive and seasonal goods.
But the Big Bear Lake Kmart continues to open its doors.
The Grizzly has received numerous queries regarding the status of the Valley’s only chain department store the past few months. A visit to the store revealed several empty shelves and sections blocked off. There is no garden center or electronics section. Home goods is nearly bare.
Sections that remain stocked include clothing, toiletries and cleaning supplies. There are a few large kitchen appliances left, and some patio furniture is on display. The Little Caesar’s Pizza store is on limited hours, opening at 4 p.m. daily.
Attempts to find out the status of the Kmart store have been met with a standard reply from Larry Costello, Transformco director of public relations and marketing, “We’ll decline comment.”
Transformco is a privately-held company formed in 2019 to acquire Sears Holding Corporation assets.
More than 90 Sears and Kmart stores were set to close in 2020, according to an announcement from Transformco last December. Big Bear Lake’s store was not on that list.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.