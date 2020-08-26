An army of census takers has fanned out across Southern California to make sure that area residents who have not yet responded to the 2020 U.S. Census are counted. In just over two weeks, they have boosted the overall state response rate by 10 points, which means that more than 77 percent of all California households have now been counted.
However, there are still many parts of the region where self-response rates are low, including Big Bear Lake, which as of Thursday had the third-lowest response rate in the state at just
16.5 percent. Because the Sept. 30 deadline to respond is now just five weeks away, Census Bureau officials are urging households to do so before the census taker comes to your door.
You can easily do so online at 2020census.gov, by phone at
844-330-2020 for English and
844-468-2020 for Spanish, or by mail. Households can respond in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those who respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.
Census takers are following local public health guidelines when they visit your home. They are wearing masks and will have completed a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before they began their work in neighborhoods.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.
They will ask residents a few questions including the name, age, race and sex of everyone who lived in the household on April 1, 2020. Answers are documented on secure Census Bureau phones. People are not asked for Social Security numbers, bank information or citizenship status, and no information will be shared with immigration or law enforcement agencies. If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact the Los Angeles Regional Census Center at
213-314-6500 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lived in the United States on April 1, 2020. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and also determines how billions of dollars in federal funds for schools, roads, emergency service, health care and other services will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers each year for the next decade.
The California Department of Finance estimates that every person not counted costs state and local government $1,000 per year in federal funding.
For more information, visit
