SAN BERNARDINO — The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors conducted a public hearing on June 13 and adopted the 2023-2024 budget. The $9.5 billion budget puts aside specific funding for the county’s priorities including public safety, disaster relief and human services.
“It’s a $9.5 billion budget so we have a lot of opportunities here to do a lot of good for a lot of residents and that’s really exciting for me and for the rest of us,” said Chief Financial Officer Matthew Erikson.
The budget increased by $340 million from the previous year. That increase is primarily being allocated to human services and the law and justice departments.
“They represent well over 44% of our entire budget and that’s over $4 billion we’re giving annually to help our vulnerable populations, which is a pretty incredible thing,” Erikson said.
For the Human Services Department, there is a $145 million increase; much of that is tied to the Department of Behavioral Health which will be expanding adult residential care facilities in the upcoming year.
The law and justice departments will see an increase of $92.6 million; about $70 million of that will go towards the Sheriff’s Department, primarily for capital improvement projects including the expansion of the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.
Special districts will also be increasing by $116 million. Special districts include the fire department and flood control.
The budget includes $15 million in disaster relief funding; $90.5 million in public safety like homicide and marijuana task forces and mental health and substance use treatment and reduction; and $5.4 for Children and Family Services.
“A few notable items include the support of vulnerable populations,” said county CEO Leonard Hernadez.
“The board is taking a step to put general fund dollars to support our initiative in working with our departments and all of our partner agencies, cities, et cetera, in how to make a difference in the area of homelessness and housing those that are most in need.”
The budget also includes additional money going into the county’s reserves; $21.5 million of one-time funding and $12.9 million of ongoing funding has been set aside for reserves and contingencies. The county currently has $218.1 million in reserves for general purpose and $556.2 million in reserves for a specific purpose.
“It’s a very strong investment in the country and a very strong investment in the departments and in my nine years the biggest and the best budget we have going forward,” said Supervisor Curt Hagman. “But it still reflects the board’s fiscally conservative. We still have money for rainy days and we’re investing a lot in long-term returns.”