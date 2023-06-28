county logo

SAN BERNARDINO — The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors conducted a public hearing on June 13 and adopted the 2023-2024 budget. The $9.5 billion budget puts aside specific funding for the county’s priorities including public safety, disaster relief and human services.

“It’s a $9.5 billion budget so we have a lot of opportunities here to do a lot of good for a lot of residents and that’s really exciting for me and for the rest of us,” said Chief Financial Officer Matthew Erikson.