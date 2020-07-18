Family gatherings. As much as you are craving that connection it’s safer to keep the connection virtual for now.
According to data collected by San Bernardino County, within the last 28 days 71 percent of those infected with COVID-19 told a contact tracer they had attending a family gathering in the last 14 days. That’s 228 people out of 319 who attended a gathering.
Three percent of those infected in the past 28 days had attended a religious service and 3 percent attended a protest within the previous 14 days.
San Bernardino County has 23,566 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases, with 13,609 projected to have recovered.
In Big Bear, the number of positive cases has risen to 41 as of July 18. Nine days ago there were 20 cases in Big Bear Valley. And on June 16 there were 11 cases.
The city of Big Bear Lake has 22 positive cases, Big Bear City 14 and Sugarloaf has five cases. Fawnskin has zero.
The positivity rate in San Bernardino County is 11.7 percent. The seven day average positivity rate is at 21.4 percent. The average on July 1 was at 7.9 percent.
Hospitalizations are down slightly with 589 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized and 67 suspected patients hospitalized. There are 77 surge capacity beds in use. ICU numbers are up, with 176 COVID-19 patients in ICU and six suspected patients in ICU. Ventilator use is up 10.6 percent from July 17.
While gatherings are still prohibited under the existing stay-at-home order, Big Bear is busier than ever, with more visitors flocking to the mountains than past summers. Weekends resemble a July 4 holiday with traffic backed up on Big Bear Boulevard and other main arteries. Stanfield Cutoff is parked bumper to bumper on both sides as is North Shore Drive. Visitors are lining the shoreline along Big Bear Lake and spending time on the water in boats. They are hiking and biking the trails, shopping in the Village and dining in Big Bear’s outdoor restaurants. There are plenty of gatherings occurring in Big Bear this summer.
Masks are required, as are physical distancing and hand washing.
The data shows that 52.2 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County are between the ages of 20 and 39 and 24.4 percent are between 10 and 19 years old. The elderly and those with underlying health conditions remain the most venerable and at risk of death if they contract COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.