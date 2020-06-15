Still well below small communities in San Bernardino County, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 11 in Big Bear Valley.
A new case was reported in the Big Bear City area, which includes all unincorporated areas of the Valley. That brings the total to four in the unincorporated areas and seven in the city of Big Bear Lake.
Additional positive cases have been expected as the Valley businesses re-open and visitors return to Big Bear in larger numbers.
There remains adequate hospital capacity and ventilators in San Bernardino County, which now reports 7,515 cases countywide. Of the confirmed cases, 4,605 of those patients have recovered. No deaths have been reported in Big Bear. There are 228 deaths reported in the county.
A testing site is scheduled for Friday, June 19, at Big Bear Lake City Hall. The testing is a walk-up site. Appointments are required.
Administered by San Bernardino County, there is no cost for the test and those requesting a test do not need to show symptoms of COVID-19. Face coverings are required during the appointment.
To schedule an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com or call 909-387-3911. Testing takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19. Big Bear Lake City Hall is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.