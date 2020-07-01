Numbers increased again overnight for positive COVID-19 cases. Big Bear now has 15 confirmed positive cases, up two from June 29.
There is one new case in the city of Big Bear Lake and one in the unincorporated area of the Valley to bring the totals to nine and six respectively.
The new cases are the results of the June 19 testing done in Big Bear Lake. Two of 211 Big Bear residents tested positive.
Up until about two weeks ago, Big Bear’s positive cases remain stagnant, with most of the positive case patients recovered or on the road to recovery. The new cases could be attributed to the re-opening of businesses and an influx of visitors to the Big Bear area since prior to Memorial Day weekend, similar to what’s been reported across the country. Additionally, community gathering transmission is being cited as one cause for an increase in cases in San Bernardino County.
