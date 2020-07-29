When one does the math in terms of population the percentage of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Big Bear seems relatively low. But most people aren’t doing the math nor seeing the percentage, they are seeing the total. As of July 28, Big Bear Valley has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total is cumulative since data began being collected when the COVID-19 pandemic began and the emergency was declared.
For two months, the total cases stayed in the single digits, inching into double digits in June. Big Bear’s first case was reported March 21. A steady increase began by mid June when there were 11 cases. In six weeks, there have been 52 new cases reported in Big Bear, half of those in the past
two weeks.
It is concerning to see the increase, said Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager. But the incident rate is still well below what is happening in other communities, he said. There are valid fears out there, Rush said.
The city of Big Bear Lake has 33 positive cases of COVID-19, Sugarloaf reports five and Big Bear City reports 25. No deaths have been reported in Big Bear attributed to the coronavirus.
San Bernardino County is preparing for a spike in positive cases and hospitalizations. An Alternate Care Site has been established at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and others may also be set up at county hospitals. Known as the ACS Village, it is a tent city of sorts in the parking lot at the hospital. There is a nursing unit, 32 beds for patients, an isolation pod and a command center for staff breaks.
As of July 28, there are 320 surge beds in use at county hospitals. There are 609 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized and 104 suspected COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
In San Bernardino County, there are 29,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 20,044 of those projected to have recovered. The positivity rate is 12.6 percent with the seven-day average positivity rate at 19.1 percent. The state requires the positivity rate to be below 8 percent as one criteria to be off the state’s monitoring list.
San Bernardino County is one of close to 40 counties on the monitoring list due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases. There are 58 counties in California. Rush is the Big Bear Lake city manager and at the end of the day is accountable to the City Council and the residents of the city.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.