Big Bear has just over a handful of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The most recent cases were reported just recently.
There are 11 confirmed cases as of June 16, four in the unincorporated area and seven in the city of Big Bear Lake.
Officials have expected an increase in cases as businesses re-open and visitors return to Big Bear in larger
numbers. And the virus isn’t going away, hasn’t gone away, said Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager. He said more positive cases would be expected even without the re-opening.
Big Bear Lake hosts its second testing site Friday,
June 19, at Big Bear Lake City Hall. The testing is a walk-up site. Appointments are required.
Administered by San Bernardino County, there is no cost for the test and those requesting a test do not need to show symptoms of COVID-19. Face coverings are required during the appointment.
To schedule an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com or call
909-387-3911. Testing takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 19. Big Bear Lake City Hall is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
