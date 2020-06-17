For many the Big Bear High School graduation ceremony June 12 was the first time they saw each other in three months. The Big Bear Class of 2020 will be remembered as the COVID class. They finished the school year via remote learning. There were no spring sports games, no assemblies, no prom or Skip Day.
The Class of 2020 showed its resilience by celebrating anyway, decorating their cars with signs, banners and balloons. Parents had front-row spots to take photos as their seniors received their diplomas from principal Tina Fulmer.
It was a celebration like no other. There were smiles peaking out of face masks. Caps were decorated with messages. By the end of the drive-thru ceremony, teachers, students and parents were overheard saying maybe this is the way to celebrate graduation in the future.
The Class of 2020 is in the Big Bear High School history book with 161 graduates heading out in the world of college, work or military service. With three months away from campus, the Class of 2020 is the Skip Day Champion. See more photos on Page 3.
— Kathy Portie
