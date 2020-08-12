Positive news on the COVID-19 front. No new cases have been reported in Big Bear Valley since Aug. 5. The cumulative total is 77 as of Aug. 11, and the active number of COVID-19 cases sits at 15 for Big Bear Valley.
“We hope the trend continues,” said Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager.
Rush updated the Big Bear Lake City Council at its regular meeting on Aug. 10. He said that the problems at the state level with a delay in reporting is not expected to affect Big Bear numbers. As of Aug. 10, Rush said there were 19 active cases, but updated that on Aug. 11 in a conversation with The Grizzly. There are now 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear.
It’s important to focus on the number of active cases, Rush said. Additionally, the hospitalization numbers are also trending in the right direction, Rush said. As of Aug. 11, there are 485 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 69 suspected COVID-19 patients in San Bernardino County. There are 153 patients in ICU.
The city has an agreement with San Bernardino County for a dedicated contact tracer for Big Bear Valley, which comes with a $5,000 per month price tag. According to Rush, the tracer works on the local cases and provides additional data that is helpful in formulating responses to the coronavirus in the future.
One of the pieces of information Rush is looking for is to determine, if possible, of the 77 confirmed cases, did they get COVID-19 from another Valley resident, a family member, a visitor or from a location he or she traveled to off the mountain. Rush reported that of the 77 patients all but 24 did not provide an answer to the question regarding recent travel, with 16 of the 24 answering yes. However, Rush said, there are no real conclusions to be reached in that information at this time.
Rush said he knows people are concerned and fearful regarding the coronavirus. Big Bear is fortunate to be among the safest places in the state, he said. Ironically, because it is such a safe place and extremely popular, there has been a significant increase in visitation to the Valley, Rush said. That increase comes with its own challenges, including traffic, noise, trash, graffiti and more.
The city’s public works department is helping other agencies to mitigate those problems, Rush told the council. They are helping with trash on the Alpine Pedal Path and removing graffiti on Forest Service land, for example. Sheriff’s deputies are dispatched to handle noise complaints and are working with the Big Bear Municipal Water District at launch ramps, he said.
The city of Big Bear Lake also scheduled another testing site for Aug. 18 at Big Bear Lake City Hall. It is by appointment only, which will be available online at www.sbcovid19.com. Rush is working to set up monthly tests through the end of the year.
Additionally, the council approved the purchase of 900 tests kits that comes with a rapid test machine. Those tests will be administered at Bear Mountain Family Medicine Urgent Care.
The tests, the contact tracer and help with mitigating impacts of tourism all come with a cost, which is being borne entirely by the city of Big Bear Lake. The council members directed Rush to contact San Bernardino County to ask for financial assistance. Councilman Dave Caretto said that while the testing is a benefit to the entire Valley, the county should help offset some of the costs. The city’s population is only one quarter of the Valley’s entire population, Caretto said.
Mayor Rick Herrick said that the city is being a good neighbor to surrounding communities and agencies in the Valley, they need to be good neighbors in return. The responsibility is on all sides, he said.
