The CSD again drew a crowd at their Monday meeting with the topic of the night being a fire tax increase.
More than 15 people filled the confined board chambers and despite some criticism, the board expressed their appreciation for the public involvement. “Thank you all for being here. I love to see all the faces,” said CSD Director John Green.
Of particular note on the agenda was setting the fire prevention and protection tax. The tax was approved by the voters of the district in 1999. According to the agenda, “The amount of revenue sufficient to furnish adequate fire protection and prevention services to the District in Fiscal Year 2023-24 is $2,291,501.”
The proposed resolution, which was unanimously approved, will increase the tax by 3.24% for the Fiscal Year 2023-24.
Patrice Duncan, a regular attendee of the meeting and current president of the Sugarloaf Property Owners Association challenged the increase.
Duncan referenced the recent Big Bear Fire Department budget workshop meeting, which was also contentious, and included two Big Bear Lake councilmembers who serve on the Fire Board, challenging the department’s budget practices. “Yet the CSD board of directors has consistently approved these annual increases to our fire suppression tax,” Duncan said in her public comments. Duncan said she was probably the fire department’s number one fan and wants to ensure that the department has the revenue to provide this community with the proper suppression staff levels and the most current apparatus and technology, but remained critical of the increase.
“I personally don’t mind paying the additional fee, however, when you couple this fee with the increases in water, sewer, and trash, you continue to cripple our residents and force them to make difficult choices,” Duncan said.
Director Green was quick to point out that the numbers could have been presented in a more palatable fashion. “This is deceiving because when people look at this they think that’s what we’re increasing,” Green said of the $2.2 million figure. After conducting some quick math with CSD Manager Mary Reeves it was determined that the actual increase per year, per parcel is $17. “So the actual increase is $17 per year, so to make it sound so dire is misleading,” he added.
Ultimately the item was passed with a motion from Green that was seconded by Director Larry Walsh. Several other public comments were made unrelated to the agenda including the continued issue of trash collection operations and fees and communications. On the communications front, attendees are taking matters into their own hands filming the entire meeting, with one resident, Theodore Trentman, posting the meetings to his website www.bigbearcity.com so that anyone can view them. On the site, he’s also created a way to opt-in to receive alerts related to the community, something meeting attendees have repeatedly asked the CSD to do.
“It would be very helpful if the department, using the customer care folks, to call all the customers that you don’t have emails for and get your system updated,” said Duncan in an additional public comment. “I’d like to see an agenda item added to just update the community on how you guys are improving your communications.”