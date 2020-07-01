The Big Bear Community Services District Solid Waste Department wants to help you get rid of your junk. The CSD hosts community clean-up days the second Saturday of every month through October for residents and homeowners within the CSD jurisdiction.
The next community clean-up day and electronic waste round-up is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 11 at the CSD Paradise Maintenance Yard,
417 Grenfall Lane at Paradise Way in Big Bear City. Accepted items include yard waste, E-waste, furniture, appliances and white goods, household garbage, batteries, fluorescent lamps, paint, and construction and demolition waste smaller than 4 feet in size.
Items that are not accepted include tires, commercial waste, hazardous waste, oil or treated wood.
For more information, call
909-585-2565 or visit
