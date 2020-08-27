Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff's Station are looking for a man who entered a Big Bear City house while the residents were sleeping making off with $7,500 in property.
David Lock was captured on video surveillance climbing over a balcony railing and entering a second story window at a house in Big Bear City on Aug. 21, according to authorities. The burglary happened after midnight while the residents were asleep.
The residents were not harmed. Lock allegedly fled with property valued at $7,500, according to information provided by the Big Bear Sheriff's Station.
A $100,000 warrant was issued for Lock. He is described as a 34-year-old male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 170 pounds. Lock has multiple identifying tattoos on his neck. The public is advised not to contact Lock directly as he has been known to be violent.
Anyone having information regarding Lock's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Montbriand at the Big Bear Sheriff's Station, 909-866-0100. Information can be provided anonymously using WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
