April 1 was officially Census Day, but it was a deadline to complete the 2020 US Census survey. Those in Big Bear Valley who have yet to participate in the 2020 US Census, may still do so online.
People are strongly encouraged to respond to the 2020 census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.
For those who have not been contacted or received paperwork, it is easy to complete the survey online at 2020census.gov. There is no citizenship question on the 2020 census.
Participating in the census is required by law, even if you recently completed another survey from the Census Bureau. Questions asked include number and names of people in the household, age and date of birth, sex, ethnicity and relationship to head of household.
The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers and many others use to provide daily services, products and support for the community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, congressional representation and other resources based on census data.
