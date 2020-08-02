A search resumed Sunday Aug. 2 on Big Bear Lake for the body of a person presumed drowned after jumping off a boat on Aug. 1
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s dive team was called into assist in the search and recovery effort. The body was reported to have been located as of early afternoon on Aug. 2.
Unconfirmed reports are that the victim was a 26-year-old male who apparently jumped off a boat near the Big Bear Solar Observatory and didn’t resurface. Emergency personnel were notified around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. Authorities searched for the victim for some time. The dive team was assisted on Saturday and Sunday by the Sheriff’s Department helicopter. Sonar was also used to help locate the victim.
On Sunday morning, The Big Bear Municipal Water District Lake Patrol, Sheriff’s Department and San Bernardino County Fire/Fawnskin boats cordoned off areas of Big Bear Lake to continue the search west of the Observatory. It’s unknown exactly where the victim was located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.