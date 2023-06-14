The Eagles of Excellence are the local Rotary club’s version of the Oscars.
Since 1998 they’ve been honoring local residents who show a significant penchant for service to others — one of the hallmarks of Rotary’s foundation. By the start of their annual ceremony June 8, they had honored 119 Eagles of Excellence since the tradition began. Many of those honorees were in attendance to see the newest members of the Big Bear Valley community inducted into the fraternity of winners.
Soothed by the sounds of the Mountain Top Strings and warmed up by a fundraiser auctioning off desserts for over $100 each, the night honored four distinguished guests and one Rotarian in memoriam.
Former Big Bear Grizzly Editor Kathy Portie, Bear Valley Unified School District student liaison Shonda Szabo, Pet Food Bank founder Peggy Blondiaux and longtime Rotarian and Planning Commissioner Michael Beveridge were there to accept their awards. Marcus Dietz, the longtime Rotarian and editor of Big Bear Today, was honored with an Eagle of Excellence award in memoriam.
Eligibility, according to a Rotary of Big Bear Lake press release, required that nominees are “community members who exhibit a very high caliber of professionalism, enthusiasm, work ethic and commitment to service: Not only in their vocational field but how they demonstrate ‘excellence’ in their personal giving of time, energy and their influence on others in the Big Bear community.”
Each winner was presented with a trophy adorned with an Eagle and provided short comments on their commitment to the Big Bear Valley community.
“Giving, I think, is something that comes naturally to all of us,” said Beveridge, who also accepted the in-memoriam award on behalf of Deitz’s wife, who was unable to attend the ceremony. “I’ve heard that compassion is the language of the universe, I could probably go on and on, but you guys have all heard me talk.”
Portie spent 20 years at the Grizzly before retiring in March and was always highlighting community events in the paper. Blondiaux spearheaded the Big Bear Pet Food Pantry, which gives out pet food at Big Bear High School on Saturdays for families having trouble taking care of their furry loved ones.
“It’s changed my life because I have friends now. I have a loving church community that I belong to,” Blondiaux said.
Regardless of whether they drive up in a Range Rover or a beat-up truck, Blondiaux doesn’t judge those who come through her line for pet food.
“There’s a multitude of things that go on in each other's lives that we don’t know about, but just for a few minutes they come through our lines, sometimes they cry, and they love talking about their animals.”
Szabo started with BVUSD as a noon duty aide and worked her way up to student services liaison. She’s lived in the Big Bear Valley since 1995.
“Shonda embodies the heart and soul of Bear Valley Unified School District,” said BVUSD Superintendent Mary Suzuki, who attended the event. “Her unique blend of humility and intellect fused with kindness and care make her not just an asset to our schools, but a beacon for the entire community.”