Fire crews are asking the public to heed evacuation orders and to stay out of the area where the El Dorado fire continues to rage near Oak Glen and Yucaipa.
The El Dorado Fire burned actively overnight on the south slope of Yucaipa Ridge. It made a significant push downslope from Wilshire Peak to below Pine Bench Road threatening structures in that area. Damage assessment teams are working to confirm damage.
On the north side, fire activity calmed, slowly burning down the slope toward Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls.
Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls, as well as portions of Yucaipa remain under mandatory evacuation.
There is no threat to Big Bear from the El Dorado Fire, but drift smoke is visible and is causing air quality issues.
Firefighters are battling the El Dorado Fire on the ground and in the air. The fire has burned 7,386 acres. There are more than 600 firefighters assigned to the blaze, with six fixed wing aircraft and six helicopters. The fire is 7 percent contained.
A heat warning remains in effect for the area, with hot dry conditions and triple-digit temperatures forecast. Northeast winds at 3 to 5 mph, gusting up to 10 mph are expected. Winds are expected to shift in the early afternoon to a westerly wind of 3 to 6 mph with gusts up to 11 mph. A possible fire plume buildup is possible, which means continued active fire behavior. Winds could also ground aircraft fighting the fire.
Fire crews are working hard to get a line around the fire and prepare for a forecast of Santa Ana wind conditions that are expected to arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Fire officials are urging residents and holiday travelers to stay away from the fire area. Remain vigilant as conditions can and do change rapidly.
Highway 38 between Bryant Street and Angelus Oaks remains closed. Oak Glen Road is closed at Pine Bench Road on the east and Cherry Croft/Jefferson on the west side.
Unrelated to the fire, Highway 18 between Big Bear and Lucerne Valley is temporarily closed due to an overturned truck.
