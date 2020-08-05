In the early days of Big Bear Valley history, Moon Camp was one of several fishing camps dotting the North Shore of Big Bear Lake. The name came from the bend in the road that was shaped like a crescent moon.
A hundred years later, its namesake — the Moon Camp residential development — was approved by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors after a July 28 public hearing. The project features 50 residential homes on lots a minimum size of 22,000 square feet. All of the home sites are north of North Shore Drive.
The Friends of Big Bear Valley, a large number of individuals and a local chapter of The Audobon Society opposed the project, either submitting protest letters or speaking during the public hearing. Tim Krantz, a professor of environmental sciences at the University of Redlands, also spoke during the hearing, explaining the uniqueness of this project compared to other developments. Krantz led a team in developing an environmental plan for the Moon Camp project to protect eagle habitat and several acres of pebble plains, home of endangered plant and wildlife species. Krantz took time with The Grizzly last week to discuss what is unique about this project, and why he supported the development.
The environmental piece of Moon Camp is what is unique about the project, Krantz says. The developers not only set aside land to protect habitat, they will turn over management of that property to an environmental entity in perpetuity, according to Krantz. His hope is that an agency such as the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District, which oversees the Santa Ana River watershed, takes control of the protected property.
The environmental management is fully endowed in perpetuity, Krantz says. “It’s what makes Moon Camp different,” he says. “They will set that land aside, and it can never be sold.”
Many people have confused the Moon Camp project with one located down the road a little closer to Fawnskin. Moon Camp is not part of the Marina Point condominium project, Krantz says. He was an expert witness against the Marina Point project, which is still on hold because of legal issues.
There is no large marina associated with Moon Camp, Krantz says. There is a small parking lot located on the eastern portion of the shoreline to provide access to private floating docks associated with the homes in the project. Access to the docks is closed during the winter season.
