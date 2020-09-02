Conservation groups sued the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Aug. 28 for approving the Moon Camp development on the north shore of Big Bear Lake.
The Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of Big Bear Valley and the San Bernardino Valley Audubon Society are listed as plaintiffs in the case. Defendants include the county of San Bernardino, San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and DOES 1-25. Real parties in interest are listed as RCK Properties Inc. and
ROE 26-50.
The planned development would bring 50 high-end custom homes to the lakefront property, which has rare and world-renowned pebble plains as well as habitat for wildlife, including a pair of bald eagles with a worldwide following that lives year-round in Big Bear Valley, according to a press release from the Center for Biological Diversity.
“Paving over this iconic landscape for high-end second homes will destroy the very essence of what makes the area desirable,” said Ileene Anderson, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This stunning place ought to be left alone to benefit the plants, eagles and flying squirrels, not to mention the human visitors who come in search of beauty and peaceful quiet.”
