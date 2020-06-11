Big Bear’s first-ever drive-thru graduation celebration took place without a hitch Thursday, June 11. Chautauqua High School’s Class of 2020 received diplomas at the unique ceremony on the grounds of Big Bear High School.
While 15 CT seniors earned diplomas, 13 attended the event. Teachers spoke about each student as they walked the stage to receive their diplomas from principal Tina Fulmer.
The Big Bear High School Class of 2020 drive-thru graduation is Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. at the same location.
(0) comments
