Most everyone is aware that Joe Biden is running for president of the United States against the current president Donald Trump. But that’s not the only office up for election on Nov. 3. Big Bear voters will be asked to consider candidates for a number of local governing boards. The filing period for those interested in running for a seat on local boards opens Monday, July 13.
Seats are up for election on the Bear Valley Unified School District, Big Bear Lake City Council, Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, Big Bear Airport District, Big Bear Municipal Water District and Big Bear City Community Services District boards.
Steve Foulkes, Sudie Smart and John Goepp’s terms are up for election on the school board. Goepp has confirmed that he will seek re-election to the school board. Foulkes also plans to run to retain his seat, and told The Grizzly he will file paperwork next week. Foulkes is sort of the newest member of the board, appointed to fill Bev Grabe’s seat when she resigned to move out of state. Foulkes was elected to the school board in 2014 but lost his bid for re-election in 2018. He was appointed in 2019.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.