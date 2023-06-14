Sparks flew during Tuesday’s Big Bear Fire Department board meeting and after 2 hours, 45 minutes of discussion, contentious exchanges and four failed votes, the meeting ended without a budget.
That will make operations tricky until the directors can find a consensus. According to the department’s counsel, Jeff Ballinger, who was on Zoom for the meeting, without the passage of a budget or preliminary budget, the organization will now be operating off of last year’s budget. Director of Business Services Kristin Mandolini said that means no new spending on fixed assets and no new raises for any staff, despite a memorandum of understanding that promised a 3% increase.
A budget approval was far from certain going in. Two budget workshops preceded the meeting, both with their share of adversarial exchanges between the 10-member board of directors, which is made up of all five Big Bear Lake City Council members and all five Big Bear Community Services District governing board members. During the May 17 meeting, Mote handed out an extensive analysis of the department finances over the past several years showing the troubling trends in deficit spending.
Budget approval requires a supermajority of the board, which means seven “yes” votes. Ultimately, two votes were called to approve the proposed budget. With Director Rick Herrick absent from the meeting and three directors voting “no,” the budget approval failed, twice. Board Chair Bynette Mote and directors Kendi Segovia and Larry Walsh cast the dissenting votes each time. Chief Jeff Willis was also not at the meeting. I stick by my statement that we can afford firefighters but we can’t afford pensions,” he said by phone. “I know that our budget is correct. We put countless hours into it and its conservative in nature, but there are just things that we need to keep the organization running properly and that’s the struggle. Everybody is frustrated over that.”
One motion from Director Perri Melnick proposed passing a preliminary budget while taking out the 3% raise for admin staff until the board could discuss it more. Walsh motioned to table the entire discussion until the board’s August meeting. All votes failed.
At one point, Director Al Ziegler broke for the restroom and told a staff member he “needed to find the nearest bar.”
The directors who voted “no” have all shared their belief that the financial practices of the agency’s budget year after year are moving to an unsustainable future. They felt that passing the budget would enable more inaction, while rejecting it would force real change more immediately.
Others said they believed that passing the budget would protect the operations and still allow the board to make budget amendments throughout the year if the Fire Department finds cost savings.
There were heated exchanges between Director John Green, who was vehemently against stalling on the budget, and Director Kendi Segovia, who stood her ground on pushing for cost savings.
“There are more than a few things that need to be tweaked,” Segovia said. “This is not a budget that I would use if it was my business. I wouldn’t run my business at a deficit every year.”
“This isn’t private business; it’s safety,” countered Green. “It’s safety and safety’s a different animal. It doesn’t matter where you are.”
Mandolini was quick to point out that the budget actually reflected a $600,000 surplus that, after purchasing apparatus, still put the Fire Department $92,000 in the black.
“So we have a cushion of $92,000 out of a $19 million budget,” said Mote. “That’s less than half a percent.”
Asset purchases that were budgeted for this year included a battalion chief vehicle, an ambulance build-out, fire station roof replacement and rope rescue equipment. It also calls into question spending ability during an emergency. According to Ballinger, the Health and Safety Code requires that a preliminary budget be in place prior to July 1 and a final budget be in place by October 1.
Ultimately all attempts at passing a budget flamed out and the board moved on, passing the last three agenda times unanimously, including appointing the members of a financial sustainability committee, whose work will now carry more pressure than ever as they are tasked with examining the budget to find savings. The committee will consist of board chair Mote, and directors Ziegler, Segovia and John Russo. They are already working on scheduling their first meeting.
For his part, Maltby said he doesn’t see the constraints of operating on last year’s budget affecting the department’s ability to fight a fire. “The impact would be if we had a catastrophic failure of apparatus,” he said.