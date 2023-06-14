Residents look on as the Big Bear Fire Department board of directors debates the budget

Members of the public look on as a contentious budget discussion among the fire board results in no action.

 Ryan Orr

Sparks flew during Tuesday’s Big Bear Fire Department board meeting and after 2 hours, 45 minutes of discussion, contentious exchanges and four failed votes, the meeting ended without a budget. 

That will make operations tricky until the directors can find a consensus. According to the department’s counsel, Jeff Ballinger, who was on Zoom for the meeting, without the passage of a budget or preliminary budget, the organization will now be operating off of last year’s budget. Director of Business Services Kristin Mandolini said that means no new spending on fixed assets and no new raises for any staff, despite a memorandum of understanding that promised a 3% increase. 