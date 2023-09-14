The Big Bear Fire Authority Board and the Big Bear Professional Firefighters Association are trying to come to an agreement on what role longtime fire chief Jeff Willis will play in the organization in the coming months. So far they have placed goals on the chief’s performance and allowed the firefighters union board options to terminate the contract or resign. Willis’ contract officially ends June 30, 2025.
The fire authority board overwhelmingly voted in August to give Willis a vote of no confidence, giving the union board an ultimatum to remove the chief or have him resign. The union told the fire authority board they no longer believe Willis to be capable of managing and leading the organization. It’s a claim also made by the union in 2020; it largely went ignored by the 10-member board at that time.
Willis is undergoing new contract negotiations and this is the time supervisors, in this case the fire authority board, would address performance issues and provide a plan to redirect the performance of the employee.
On Sept. 6, the fire authority board met in closed session and unanimously agreed to establish an ad-hoc personnel committee to address the concerns of the union, Director Bynette Mote said. The new ad-hoc committee includes directors Kendi Segovia, Perri Melnick and Larry Walsh. None of the three was on the fire authority board in 2020 at the time of the original vote of no confidence.
The fire authority board issued a press on Sept. 11 stating, “No one can or should be terminated without due process.”
The first step in due process for civil service employees is a performance improvement plan, which gives the employee opportunities to redress issues. The board statement said members “appreciate and share concerns the union has brought to their attention, including strained relationships among employees and the challenging financial realities faced by the fire authority.”
“It is the board’s responsibility to ensure all fire authority employees from fire chief to firefighter are afforded every reasonable opportunity to perform successfully in their roles,” the statement reads.
The statement identifies three areas of performance improvement for Willis in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Improve Big Bear Fire Authority’s current financial position and long-term outlook.
Improve relationships, communication and accountability with all stakeholders.
Improve community safety and trust.
To monitor the chief’s performance improvement plan, “Chief Wilis and the board will meet regularly throughout the year to assess the progress on these goals,” the BBFA board said.
Union President Jon Bidwell said the union will meet soon to discuss the letter the fire authority board sent.
The board hopes with the cooperation of the union and Willis, the community will also join their efforts to improve the organization and join them in a “reasonable and balanced approach to improving Big Bear Fire by operating within our financial means, by building public trust in our Fire Department, and by avoiding rhetoric and tactics that do not further our shared vision,” the statement reads.