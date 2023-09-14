BBFD Fire Chief Willis

The Big Bear Fire Authority Board and the Big Bear Professional Firefighters Association are trying to come to an agreement on what role longtime fire chief Jeff Willis will play in the organization in the coming months. So far they have placed goals on the chief’s performance and allowed the firefighters union board options to terminate the contract or resign. Willis’ contract officially ends June 30, 2025.

The fire authority board overwhelmingly voted in August to give Willis a vote of no confidence, giving the union board an ultimatum to remove the chief or have him resign. The union told the fire authority board they no longer believe Willis to be capable of managing and leading the organization. It’s a claim also made by the union in 2020; it largely went ignored by the 10-member board at that time. 