Rain is in short supply in Southern California. Hot and dry conditions are the norm this summer, with the last drop of rain on Big Bear arriving several months ago.
The Apple Fire burning near Oak Glen is a reminder of the potential for wildfire in the San Bernardino Mountains and this community, said Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis.
Willis said he is surprised at the lack of precipitation this year. It’s not unusual for hot, dry summers, but “we haven’t had any rain at all,” Will said. The potential for a wildfire is always there, he said. There is the possibility for tropical moisture, the monsoons which normally arrive in Big Bear each summer, Willis said. But that’s a double edge sword. The moisture is welcomed, but the thunderstorms are often accompanied by lighting, Willis said. That could mean lightning strikes possibly igniting forest fires.
The fall season, which brings Santa Ana winds and traditionally an increase in fire danger, is about six weeks away. Willis said he is always concerned as we turn the corner toward fall, especially in a year with no significant rain. Fortunately, Big Bear has a number of buffers due to wildfires that have burned around the Valley in the past 10 years. Those include the Lake Fire, The Sawtooth-Millard Complex fire and the Holcomb Fire, among others, Willis said. Those provide reasonable opportunities for defense, he said. But the Bear Creek and Santa Ana Drainage are still a concern, he said.
