UPDATE: 6:09 p.m. Friday, July 3: Mandatory evacuations have been lifted and are now voluntary evacuations.
——————
UPDATE: 5:39 p.m. Friday, July 3: Air Attack has canceled the order for the VLAT air tanker. Firefighters are making good progress with fire retardant lines.
------------------------------------
UPDATE: 5:18 p.m. Friday, July 3: The Mount R Fire is around 75 acres. As the fire begins to hit retardant lines, it is now at a slow rate of spread.
----------------------------
UPDATE: 5:03 p.m. Friday, July 3: A temporary flight restriction has been established around the Mount R Fire to prohibit non firefighting aircraft from operating in the area. Air Attack 12 has requested that a night time air attack take over at 7:30 p.m. CalTrans requests that use of Highway 18 in Running Springs be avoided to allow for evacuations.
-----------------
UPDATE: 4:27 P.M. Friday, July 3: The Mount R Fire has grown to 65-plus acres with 0 percent containment. Keller Peak and campgrounds in the area are being evacuated. Air attack has requested the VLAT.
-------------------------------
UPATE: 4:10 p.m. Friday July 3: Mount R Fire is at 50 acres and moving in a moderate to rapid rate of spread north, northeast. Additional resources have been ordered.
------------
UPDATE: 4:07 p.m., Friday, July 3: Mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Running Springs south of Highway 18 and south of School Road including all areas between Pine Manor and Cobblestone Lane.
------------------------------
Fire personnel have responded to a vegetation fire off Forest Road 1N09 near Keller Peak, which was reported around 3:05 p.m. Friday, July 3. The fire is showing rapid spread and covering several acres midslope toward Keller Peak.
State Route 330 is closed to traffic as there is a massive response to this incident. There is a hard closure on State Route 330 from Live Oak to Highland.
The Mount R Fire is at 8 acres according to a helicopter visual inspection. The Incident Command post is at Highway 330 at 1N09. Units responding include San Bernardino County Fire, US Forest Service and CalFire.
As of 3:24 p.m. structure protection groups are being set up for southern Fredalba and far southern areas of Running Springs. Multiple closures are in effect in addition to Highway 330..
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.