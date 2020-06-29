US Forest Service firefighters are headed to the Barton Flats area off Highway 38 south of Big Bear for a reported vegetation fire.
Employees at Camp Debenneville near Jenks Lake reported smelling smoke. The fire was confirmed but it appears to be small and not spreading. Several engines from the Big Bear area were canceled.
Hose line was reported around the fire less than 30 minutes after it was reported.
If more information becomes available, this post will be updated.
