Exploding overnight, the Apple Fire has burned more than 20,000 acres and is zero percent contained. There is no threat to Big Bear Valley.
Located in Banning Canyon near Oak Glen, the fire has burned 20,516 acres. Steep hillsides on the northern and eastern edges are not accessible to firefighting vehicles. The 1,200 personnel assigned to the blaze are fighting it on the ground and from the air.
With hot, dry weather the fire activity remains high. Smoke is visible in the surrounding areas, including Big Bear Valley.
Oak Glen is under evacuation in San Bernardino County. A number of areas in Riverside County have also been evacuated.
The San Gorgonio Wilderness has been closed, prohibiting all entry. The emergency order include the Pacific Crest Trail between the forest boundary and Forest Road 1N01. All Forest Service recreation areas in the Forest Falls area are also closed, and a voluntary evacuation order is in effect for Forest Falls.
There are 20 hand crews, six helicopters, 178 engines and 19 water tenders assigned to the fire, along with air tankers. More resources have been ordered.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
