At 5 percent containment, the 2,727-acre El Dorado fire continues to burn in the Yucaipa area. Evacuations remain in effect for several communities.
The fire started around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 in the El Dorado Ranch area. It spread quickly to 400 acres and continue to burn out of control. It burned unchecked overnight without the air support.
The cause is under investigation. The fire is burning in the Yucaipa Ridge area threatening the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls and Mountain Home Village and portions of Yucaipa.
Highway 38 remains closed in both directions.
There is no threat to Big Bear at this time. Smoke is visible from the Big Bear and the mountain areas. Use caution and be aware of your surroundings.
There are additional restrictions on the forest.
As more information becomes available, this will be updated.
