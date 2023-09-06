Rank and file firefighters announced last week they asked the Big Bear Fire Authority Board of Directors to remove current fire chief, Jeff Willis, or request him to resign — effective immediately.
Willis said he was not able to comment.
The request comes after a supermajority of the Big Bear Professional Firefighters Association took up a vote of no confidence against the chief, saying they no longer believe Willis is capable of running a “safe, functional and cost-effective fire department.”
President of the Professional Firefighters Association, Jon Bidwell, said this isn’t the first time the union has brought problems to the attention of the fire authority board of directors. Bidwell said the union gave Willis a vote of no confidence in 2020.
Bidwell said their complaints and issues were ignored; he alleged Willis has been allowed to remain in a leadership position in which he stifles morale, mismanages finances and pursues self-wealth at the cost of the safety to his staff and the community.
The Big Bear Fire Authority board of directors is made up of 10 individuals: five Big Bear Community Services District board members (Al Ziegler, Larry Walsh, John Rowe and John Russo) and five Big Bear Lake City Council members (Mayor Randall Putz, Mayor Pro Tem Perri Melnick and council members Rick Herrick, Bynette Mote and Kendi Segovia).
Bidwell said when the union expressed the no confidence vote to the board in 2020, the board was silent, making no comment to the union or the public. Historically, the BBFA board has given Willis carte blanche over the fire department personnel and budget and any duties that fall under his purview as chief. The only oversight the chief has is the fire authority board.
The 10-member board has approved positive evaluations of Willis and renewed his contract, giving him raises each time his contract was renewed.
Big Bear Fire Department historically has had a high retention rate. In the last three years, nine firefighters have left the department for other agencies.
Bidwell said people started leaving after the last vote of no confidence, as agencies off the mountain courted them with offers of better pay, better benefits and a better working environment. The departures left 10 fire personnel on duty in the Big Bear Valley.
Having a fire department that is continually short staffed creates several problems. One, it forces firefighters to maintain minimum staffing levels, which creates overtime. Overtime is usually a big expenditure of the budget, but in the Big Bear Fire Department’s case, even with losing nine staff, the overtime expenditures are still lower now than in 2020.
Forcing staff to work overtime also creates burnout, fatigue and low morale.
“When I took over as board president with the union I was hopeful we could rebuild relations and start having barbeques with the chief again,” Bidwell said. But Bidwell started asking questions about where the money was going in the budget and reserves and said he was told things that didn’t add up. No one has seen any receipts, he said.
Bidwell explained that when he asked in 2020 about how much was in savings, he was told it was somewhere around $3 million. Recently, he was told the savings amount was down to $600,000. After accounting for purchases like three new engines with interest on the loans, one brush engine, a new ambulance, overtime costs, regular pay and benefits, the numbers still don’t add up, he said. He was told that was due to inflation. The union doesn't understand how an increase in the budget by $4 million and a depletion of the budget occured over a three year period. The union asked to have expenditures added up. So far, what they're shown doesn't add up to more than a few million in expenditures.
Where did the money go? The union doesn’t know and the fire authority board stated they have no comment as of presstime.
The union also said Willis has been absent during critical incidents like the Radford Fire and the winter snow events in 2023.
“He chose to join teams off the mountain, making him unavailable as Big Bear’s fire chief,” Bidwell said.
Willis has come under fire for recently taking over the fire abatement program from the county of San Bernardino. Bidwell said the fire prevention program targets residents unfairly and removes their due process rights.
It’s “taxation by citation,” he said and the program was “designed to pay for itself through a minimum citation requirement from the start.” A program the union said is supposed to be good for the community has turned into a negative.
“You have to give people an opportunity to fix these issues before citing them,” Bidwell said.
Bidwell said the fire authority board had been given 14 days to respond to the vote of no confidence; he had not heard anything from the board at presstime.
Bidwell offered two solutions to the board on Aug. 13. One was to let the chief’s current contract expire in July 2025 with no option to extend. This would allow Assistant Chief Mike Maltby and others to step into leadership roles for a smooth transition at the end of Willis’ contract.
The second offer was to have the board remove Willis, replace him with Maltby and have one of the battalion chiefs move up into the assistant chief position. The union board would then take the steps to allow the fire authority board to conduct the business of overseeing the new leadership without further action.
Residents are encouraged to attend the next meeting of the fire authority board at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the fire authority headquarters station at 41090 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.