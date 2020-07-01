Big Bear Lake’s July 4 fireworks show will go on, as of press time June 30. That is subject to change.
On June 16, the Big Bear Lake City Council voted unanimously to hold the fireworks show on July 4. At the time, there were 11 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Big Bear. Two weeks later there are 15, with the increases coming in the past few days. The increase in positive cases include the aggregate results for the June 19 testing done in Big Bear Lake.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake City manager, said the situation is being evaluated in regard to whether the fireworks show will take place in Big Bear on July 4 or be postponed to a later date. A decision will be made this week, he said.
The June 19 results, if they showed a notable increase in positive cases in Big Bear, might alter the city’s thinking regarding the show, Rush said. Any guidance or orders issued by the governor could alter the thinking and the hospitalization numbers could affect the thinking, Rush said.
