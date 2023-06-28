When it comes to July 4 nothing beats relaxing on a boat, enjoying grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, potato salad and watermelon. July 4 is the day communities all across the nation celebrate the United States’ birthday. Most people celebrate birthdays with cake and candles. Instead of candles, the country celebrates with thousands of dollars’ worth of explosives.
In the Big Bear Valley, all personal fireworks are illegal. No pesky confusion or miscommunication on that rule. They’re illegal for good reason — most of California is a tinderbox and fireworks tend to carry an associated risk of setting fire to nearby brush that quickly burns out of control. There isn’t much that scares mountain residents more than snow on the weekend and someone lighting up a firecracker they bought at a roadside stand.
At press time, the Big Bear Lake Fire Department had rated the fire danger at high. Even with a wet winter and some spring showers, the mountain areas are off limits for fireworks hijinks. Not only are they illegal because they might cause a fire, they’re dangerous in the wrong hands. The San Bernardino County fire department said, “When things go wrong with fireworks, they go very wrong very fast.” The fire department recommends leaving the fireworks show to the professionals.
According to the fire department, there are more fires reported in a typical year on July 4 than any other day. A recent report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission finds a significant upward trend in fireworks-related injuries. Between 2006 and 2021, injuries with fireworks climbed 25% in the U.S., according to CPSC estimates. Last year, at least nine people died and an estimated 11,500 were injured in incidents involving fireworks.
Possession of any type of fireworks is illegal in any unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, including Big Bear Lake. If a fire occurs due to the unsafe use of fireworks, the responsible people are likely to face criminal charges and be held liable for damages.
Big Bear Lake is home to one of the five biggest fireworks shows in the state. Let the professionals who have the knowledge, skills and abilities in fireworks safety and management be the heroes this year.
To report illegal fireworks, call the sheriff’s non-emergency number at 909-866-0100.