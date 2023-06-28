Firework stats

When it comes to July 4 nothing beats relaxing on a boat, enjoying grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, potato salad and watermelon. July 4 is the day communities all across the nation celebrate the United States’ birthday. Most people celebrate birthdays with cake and candles. Instead of candles, the country celebrates with thousands of dollars’ worth of explosives. 

In the Big Bear Valley, all personal fireworks are illegal. No pesky confusion or miscommunication on that rule. They’re illegal for good reason — most of California is a tinderbox and fireworks tend to carry an associated risk of setting fire to nearby brush that quickly burns out of control. There isn’t much that scares mountain residents more than snow on the weekend and someone lighting up a firecracker they bought at a roadside stand. 