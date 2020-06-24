Fireworks are not allowed in Big Bear or anywhere on the San Bernardino National Forest. Campfire and other restrictions are in place, but illegal campfires persist.
On June 22, a Forest Service fire prevention technician on patrol discovered an illegal abandoned campfire southwest of Big Bear Lake on Forest Service Road 2N11. Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from growing larger than the 50 by 100 feet.
Illegal campfires have increased by more than 150 percent compared to 2019, according to Zach Behrens of the Forest Service. The visitor population has increased in recent months on the San Bernardino National Forest. Ground fires, or fires built directly on the ground, are illegal on the forest. There is concern that more illegal campfires could lead to wildfires.
The July 4 holiday weekend is expected to be exceptionally busy in Big Bear. The annual Fourth of July fireworks show will take place as planned with some modifications to attempt to allow for social distancing and other COVID-19 preventions. Mayor Rick Herrick said at a special meeting June 16, he thinks the holiday weekend could see up to 150,000 people in Big Bear.
