Twenty-five Big Bear veterans are getting an opportunity to share their wartime experiences with each other. On June 12, 25 military veterans from the World War II, Korea and Vietnam conflicts will pack their bags and board a plane at Ontario National Airport bound for Washington, D.C.

The veterans are part of a special group. Special not just because they’re military heroes but because they will join the ranks of over a quarter of a million other servicemen and women who fought on the front lines in both world wars, Korea and Vietnam. The program, Honor Flight Network, has a simple mission — showing gratitude for the nation’s veterans by offering flights to war memorials.