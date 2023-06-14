Twenty-five Big Bear veterans are getting an opportunity to share their wartime experiences with each other. On June 12, 25 military veterans from the World War II, Korea and Vietnam conflicts will pack their bags and board a plane at Ontario National Airport bound for Washington, D.C.
The veterans are part of a special group. Special not just because they’re military heroes but because they will join the ranks of over a quarter of a million other servicemen and women who fought on the front lines in both world wars, Korea and Vietnam. The program, Honor Flight Network, has a simple mission — showing gratitude for the nation’s veterans by offering flights to war memorials.
The Honor Flight Network is the brainchild of former Air Force veteran Earl Morse and Jeff Miller. While volunteering in medical units at a veterans hospital in 2005, Morse and Miller realized the veterans they saw day in and out may never get the opportunity to visit the national memorials that were built in their honor. The duo began making plans to fly two veterans on their private planes to visit the war memorials in Washington, D.C.
As Morse and Miller recall, in the early days of the program, they were stunned that the public honored and revered these heroes as they made their way around the memorials telling their war stories. “I had no idea so many people cared about what we had done,” Morse said.
Su Timmerman, a 14-year volunteer for the Lone Eagle hub of the Honor Flight Network, said Morse and Miller stumbled upon building a program that has lasting healing effects and offers veterans an opportunity to be honored for their service. Morse and Miller envisioned a program where veterans don’t have to pay a dime for the flights, hotel accommodations or food during their trip. As a result, the Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization and Morse and Miller are proud to say no veteran has ever had to pay a penny for the trip.
“They are taken care of the entire time.” Morse said. “They deserve this.”
The Honor Flight is more than a trip to Washington, D.C., to visit a war memorial. It’s three days filled with laughter, remembrance, solace, camaraderie and a few tears as veterans remember some of the hardest days of their life and losing some of the best friends they’ve ever made.
Timmerman said the program took a pause in 2020 due to COVID-19 and just recently began flights again. With the help of Ed Morgan from the Big Bear Ministry group, 25 veterans from Big Bear signed up for this trip. Timmerman said the “Big Bear 25” is one of the largest groups ever to make the trip together. It was not an easy task to get all the applications and veterans organized, but Morgan was able to “get the group organized and stay organized,” Timmerman said.
On June 11, the “Big Bear 25” were escorted to a hotel by the Ontario airport where they met up with other veterans attending the program. As the day came to board the plane, the veterans donned their matching T-shirts and boarded an airplane chartered especially for the mission. Timmerman said matching T-shirts allow civilians and other veterans to recognize these heroes and the sacrifices they have made. As people see the T-shirts, he said, they stop and say “thank you.” Spontaneous clapping and cheers often break out as veterans pass through the airports and war memorials. Something Morse and Miller had envisioned with the program all along — a country showing gratitude and respect for those who fought for the country’s freedoms.
Upon arrival at Baltimore airport, the “Big Bear 25” will be escorted to their hotel. The next day, chartered buses will take them to the World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorials. Timmerman said often other bus drivers recognize the veterans by pulling over and letting the veterans’ buses lead traffic.
The “Big Bear 25” will be received by dignitaries like Congressman Jay Obernolte.
The entire trip, from portal to portal, has entirely been paid for through Honor Flight Network.
According to Honor Flight Network’s website, the program initially focused on the country’s World War II veterans. Over the years, thanks to donations, the mission expanded to include those who served in Korea and Vietnam and veterans of any service era who are critically ill. Each year over 22,000 veterans enlist in the program and can make the trip. There are plans to include veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, but there is no national memorial for those military conflicts.
To learn more about Honor Flight Network or to donate to the program, visit www.honorflight.org.