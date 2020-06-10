Big Bear Valley is mourning the death of three residents killed in a plane crash June 5.
The Cessna 175 crashed near Mentone around 3:30 p.m. The plane was registered to Christopher Hark of Big Bear, who was the pilot. Also on board were Shery Doucette and her 11-year-old daughter Gineva. All three were killed in the crash.
Authorities were notified of the crash when the wreckage was seen in the foothills on Highway 38/Mill Creek Road. The passerby reported the wreckage was in the Crafton Hills Preserve.
Shery Doucette was an administrative analyst for the Big Bear Airport District and also a member of the Goldsmiths Sports and Holloways Marina families. Gineva was a student at North Shore Elementary School.
Shery leaves behind three sons, Cole, Rusty and Reed.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Shery’s family and the boys. On the GoFundMe page Shery is remembred as someone who brought joy to all who knew her. She was a kindhearted and giving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, the memorial states.
Gineva was created from the same mold as her mother, whose kind heart and tender-loving spirit brought happiness to her family and friends.
A memorial has been placed in front of North Shore Elementary School to honor Gineva and Shery. Students, staff and families in the community can write messages that will be delivered to the family.
To donate to the GoFundMe account, visit GoFundMe.com and search for Memorial for Shery & Gineva
Doucette.
