If you need a hair cut or to get your hair colored, as of Aug. 31, you can call your stylist or barber and make an appointment.
Under new tiers released today by Governor Gavin Newsom, hair salons and barbershops will be able to open statewide as of Monday, Aug. 31. Nail salons remain closed or open for outdoor service only.
Newsom released a new four-tier system for the entire state. Instead of the state monitoring list, counties are placed into one of the four tiers, which are color-coded. Purple, red, orane and yellow, with purple still having the most restrictions. San Bernardino County remains in the purple tier along with 38 other counties as of Aug. 28.
The changes focus on two criteria: case rate and positivity rate of COVID-19 cases. The governor made it clear that hospitalizations and ICU admissions are still critical in remaining low, but the other two items allow for earlier monitoring.
The purple level means the risk level is widespread. Case rate per day is seven or more per 100,000 and the positivity rate is above 8 percent. Red level is substantial, with 4-7 new cases per day and a positivity rate of 5 to 8 percent.
Orange level is moderate risk level with 1-3.9 cases per day per 100,000 and a 2 to 4.9 percent positivity rate. The yellow level is minimal risk with less than one per 100,000 new cases per day and less than 2 percent positivity rate.
There is a 21-day mandatory wait time before a county can move to a lower level. So if San Bernardino County is at purple on Monday, it will remain there for three weeks. To demonstrate the ability to move to the red tier, criteria must be met for two weeks prior to the move.
It's unknown why the governor elected to open hair salons statewide, as he didn't provide any specific information on the reasoning behind opening certain sectors regardless of tier/threat level.
Newsom did say the state is being more stubborn in the criteria for reopening based on lessons learned the last time around. No one wants to go backward again, he and Dr. Mark Gahly said.
It appears that only hair salons and barbershops are allowed to open statewide at this time. Nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, restaurants, facial, body waxing, cosmetology and worship services can continue outside only under the purple tier. Bars where no meal service is offered and tattoo parlors remain closed.
This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, we will update this story.
