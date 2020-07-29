After more than 10 years in development, the Moon Camp residential project was unanimously approved by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors July 28. But the approval didn’t come without opposition.
Environmentalists against the project cited harm to bald eagle and rare plant habitat as well as more strain to the mountain community’s infrastructure and increased fire danger as their main reasons for opposition. Sandy Steers, executive director of the Friends of Big Bear Valley, an environmental group that sponsors the bald eagle nest cam livestream, said the project will destroy a valued way of life, destroy the quiet and dark skies as well as 70 percent of irreplaceable habitat.
“All of that for the sake of a few houses?” Steers asked. She asked the board to decline the project.
Peter Jorris of Arrowbear Lake, said he was there as a representative of the Audubon Society to implore the board to deny the project and not change the zoning from rural to residential. “That’s not smart,” he said. “That will be on your conscience. There is no substantial reason to override the zoning plan.”
Others talked about the eagle nest and its location near the development. One protester said she takes photographs of the eagles and never sees them on the more populated south shore.
