Emergency personnel are headed to a reported collision on Highway 38 near Barton Flats. At least one vehicle reportedly went over the side of the mountain.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Highway 38 is blocked in both directions. One vehicle is about 100 feet down the side of the mountain. The victims inside the vehicle that went over the side reportedly self-extricated and fled the scene, according to information from the CHP traffic website.
Before going over the side, the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on.
The suspect vehicle was traveling up-bound at a high rate of speed and hit the other vehicle that was traveling down-bound.
This is a developing story, as more information becomes available, this will be updated.
I have seen drivers pass on curves in that stretch between Angeles Oaks and Barton Flats. Please drive safe.
So many times slow drivers won’t use the turn outs and people get impatient and take chances.
Sorry but many locals drive CRAZY like meniacs on the mountaneous ways leading to Big Bear that totally takes the fun off any toursit or source of income for most living up here!!! Please BE KINE if not Considerate for them. Its not their fault that it could be the first time drive up the unknown road vs you a million!!!
