If you need a test for COVID-19 and live in Big Bear Valley, there is one more option for getting that test. And the results should be available within an hour.
At its Aug. 10 meeting, the Big Bear Lake City Council adopted a resolution to award a grant for $46,800 to obtain 900 test kits and a testing device. The grant actually goes to Bear Lake Professionals, which is an affiliate of Bear Mountain Family Practice Inc., better known as the urgent care center in Summit Plaza.
The turnaround time for test results is about 15 minutes, according to Frank Rush, city manager. The 900 tests should last about five or six weeks, he said.
No symptoms of COVID-19 will be necessary, and the tests are free. Those who are tested will be asked to provide information regarding income level, but it will not prevent anyone from obtaining a test. Rush said that because the cost is funded through a community development block grant, 51 percent of those tested must be low or moderate income level. He said he is confident that income level would be met, but if not, there is CARES funding available to offset the costs.
Rush told The Grizzly he met with Bear Valley Community Healthcare District officials and representatives of the urgent care center regarding the grant. He also approached Dr. Richard Baumgartner, who has a practice in Big Bear Lake.
The healthcare district is providing its own testing to the community, and Baumgartner is supportive, Rush said. But Baumgartner isn’t interested in offering the tests through his office at this capacity, according to Rush.
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District offers free testing three days per week. Patients must be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and have a doctor’s order to obtain a test. The district averages about seven or eight tests per day, according to John Friel, CEO for the district.
Acknowledging that $46,800 is “a lot of money,” Rush said it’s one more step to be helpful in this pandemic. If it goes well, there could be a request for another 900 tests. The testing device becomes the property of Bear Lake Professionals, Rush said. The city attorney is confident that it is not a gift of public funds to give the machine to the healthcare firm, Rush said. The city is purchasing the tests, and the device comes with it, he said. No one at the city is capable of administering the tests or operating the machine, he said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.