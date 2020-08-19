While most of Southern California is experiencing triple-digit temperatures this week, Big Bear will see highs in the mid to upper 80s.
That may be cool to most, but in Big Bear that’s a heat wave. And that’s no joke.
According to the National Weather Service, Big Bear Valley is not immune to the excessive heat warning the agency issued through Thursday,
Aug. 20. According to the warning, extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activiites. Along with the extreme heat warning, Big Bear Valley may receive scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day throughout the week along with higher-than-normal temperatures. Windy conditions are expected to pick up by Thursday, Aug. 20, with gusts up to 20 mph.
Lightning strikes could pose another problem for Big Bear and the surrounding mountains as spot fires may be ignited because of dry foliage. Last weekend there were numerous lightning strike fires, each quickly put out by fire personnel. “The most active day looks like Tuesday (Aug. 18),” said James Brotherton, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Brotherton said thunderstorms are expected for the mountain region at least through Monday, Aug. 24, with temperatures in the upper 80s through most of this week until cooling slightly by the weekend.
