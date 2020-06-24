Highway 38 is closed in both directions between Lake William and Angelus Oaks. It's unknown when it will re-open.
A fatal traffic collision occurred at approximately 1 p.m. June 24. Details are still coming in, but early information from the California Highway Patrol shows two vehicles collided head on. One vehicle was apparently passing other vehicles when it crashed into oncoming traffic.
The San Bernardino County coroner's office is en route to the crash site.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
