UPDATE: 4:18 p.m. — One lane is re-opening to traffic on Highway 38. Delays still expected.
Emergency personnel are on thier way to a report of possible head-on traffic collision on Highway 38 near Barton Flats.
Details are still coming in, but reports are that a Honda CRV and a semi truck collided. The Honda is reported to be on its side.
Both lanes of the highway are blocked at this time.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.