Broc Miller

Broc Miller of Riverside brought up several of his gym members to participate in the 27th Annual Holcomb Valley Trail Run. 

 Sierra Orr

The 27th annual Holcomb Valley Trail Run Saturday broke records. 

Big Bear native Chad Hall crushed the record in the 15-mile distance with a time of 1 hour, 29 minutes, beating the previous record, set in 2005, by nine minutes. 