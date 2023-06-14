The 27th annual Holcomb Valley Trail Run Saturday broke records.
Big Bear native Chad Hall crushed the record in the 15-mile distance with a time of 1 hour, 29 minutes, beating the previous record, set in 2005, by nine minutes.
A record number of just under 400 runners experienced some of the best running weather they could ask for, with moderate temperatures and cloud cover for most of the day.
“There was just enough cloud cover to not have to fight the sun and just enough fast backroad running to balance the technical rocky trail segments,” said Riverside resident Broc Miller. “Just when any of us felt challenged we arrived at an aid station full of smiling, helpful volunteers from the local SAR (search and rescue). Huge thanks to them for making our special trail day that much better.”
The event has long been a fundraiser for the local Bear Valley volunteer search and rescue team.
While the event is a mainstay in the Big Bear Valley, this was the first-year operations were handled by the Kodiak Ultramarathon event management duo Susie Schmelzer and Harald Zundel. The couple met years ago while working on the North Face events team and have been turning races in the Big Bear Valley into world-class events. The Kodiak was just accepted under the umbrella of the UTMB/Ironman brand, an elite company in the Ultrarunning world.
“We can’t wait to see the Kodiak Ultra Marathons by UTMB become part of the world stage of trail and ultra-running this October.”
For the past 10 years the Holcomb event was managed by Tom Spiegel and Team Big Bear. This year, every finisher got a custom award. The 33-milers received a replica gold-panning plate while the 15-mile and 7-mile races took home a custom metal and ribbon. There were also overall awards and age-group awards, according to Schmelzer.
“We are excited about the growth of the event this year,” Schmelzer said. “We’re looking forward to continuing working with Visit Big Bear to spread the word about the high-altitude training and racing opportunities in Big Bear.”
Taylor Morris, a 39-year-old Whittier resident, finished first in the 33-mile race with a time of 4 hours, 45 minutes, with Cedar Glen’s Tony Torres, 53, coming in second at 4 hours, 51 minutes. The top three overall finishers in the 7-mile-race were all females with New Mexico resident Maria Carilli coming in first at one hour flat followed by Pasadena’s Margaret Trautner and Colorado’s Sydney Gasper. Following Hall’s impressive 15-mile finish was Calen Henderson and Robert Webber, both coming in at 1 hour, 51 minutes – 22 minutes after Hall.
The final finisher crossed the finish line just over 10 hours after the gun went off for the 33-mile race.
“The Holcomb Valley Trail Run was a very special occasion for myself since six members of my gym family were out with me for their first experience with train running,” said Riverside resident Broc Miller. “We got up early on Saturday morning to spend a day on the trails with an amazing community and were blessed with near-perfect running conditions at 8,000 feet.”