The 27th Annual Holcomb Valley Trail Run is happening June 10 and currently, the weather forecast shows near-perfect conditions for a run through the hills of Big Bear Valley’s North Shore.
It will be the first year the event will be overseen by Susie Schmelzer and Harald Zundel with Team Kodiak, which built Big Bear’s Kodiak Ultramarathon into a world-class event. Weeks ago, the Kodiak event was named as one of seven races in the US to be welcomed under the UTMB banner, known as the World Series of ultrarunning.
The Holcomb Valley Trail Run leaves from Meadows Edge Picnic Area in Big Bear Lake and runs along the most scenic part of Big Bear Valley’s section of the Pacific Crest Trail with beautiful views of the still-snow-covered peaks surrounding Mt. San Gorgonio.
“The event has always been a fundraiser for the local Bear Valley Search and Rescue team, who continue to assist with the operation of the event,” said Schmelzer. “Tom Spiegel and Team Big Bear organized the event for 10 years. Harald and I will keep the tradition going.”
On-site registrations are only available if the event isn’t sold out, however, according to Schmelzer the event is almost sold out. Volunteer opportunities are still available by visiting www.holcombvalleytrailruns.com.
Runners have the choice of 33-mile, 15-mile or 7-mile routes with several well-stocked aid stations and volunteers guiding runners in the right direction.
The race was established in 1997 by Gary & Pam Kalina. Gary was an avid runner and realized that some of the best trail running in Southern California right here in Big Bear Lake. More information, including start times, course maps, spectator information, and parking guidance can be found on the website.