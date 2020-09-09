The last of the summer’s three-day holiday weekends was busy, just as every weekend in Big Bear has been since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
In terms of numbers, it was about the same as most COVID holiday weekends, said Michael Perry, interim CEO for Visit Big Bear. However, numbers dropped significantly at the Visitors Center on Sunday, Perry said. There were 600 people who stopped at the center on Saturday and only about 300 on Sunday. He said the El Dorado Fire and Highway 38 being closed could have contributed to the decline in numbers.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, said he thought the numbers of visitors seemed to be similar to weekends this summer. He said the crowds seemed to be well behaved and following the COVID-19 rules in terms of wearing face coverings and keeping their distance.
Heading into the holiday weekend, the city, Visit Big Bear and Big Bear Mountain Resort joined forces to help keep the Valley clean and in check, assisting the Forest Service as well. Visit Big Bear ordered and placed numerous portable restrooms and handwashing stations placed strategically throughout the city.
