Anticipating the visitor population to swell significantly for the Labor Day holiday weekend, local officials are looking for help in every corner.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush sent a request to Big Bear’s vacation home rental property managers asking for cooperation in educating guests.
Rush said the city values all customer groups: permanent residents second homeowners, investors, businesses and visitors. In recent weeks, he balance has shifted, Rush wrote. The city is working to restore the balance addressing the valid concerns of permanent residents during unprecedented times. Some residents are urging changes to curtail the vacation rental program.
Rush asked vacation rental managers to properly vet all guests to ensure they are respectful of the community and its residents. He asked that maximum occupancy limits for guests and vehicles be enforced. In person check-in is encouraged to allow for guests to be educated. Finally, vacation rental managers are asked to prohibit large parties, gatherings and loud music at all times, especially after 10 p.m.
Rush said the city of Big Bear Lake is being more aggressive in enforcing vacation rental requirements and will fine noncompliant guests. Unruly guests will be evicted, and vacation rental firms could potentially have their permit revoked, he said. The city doesn’t want to take any of the punitive steps, Rush said. But they may be necessary due to the increase in disrespectful behavior by some guests occupying vacation rental properties.
Rush said the city wants the vacation rental firms to succeed and urged the managers to educate guests to ensure success.
