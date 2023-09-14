Sept. 2 marked the annual Big Bear High School annual homecoming tradition. Homecoming has been a staple of fall school activities for high schools and colleges all over the U.S. The purpose is to allow school alumni back to their alma mater to build community spirit. The activities end with the school electing a homecoming queen and celebrating with a dance.
Big Bear High often goes all out when it comes to school spirit. Each class decorates its own float for football halftime festivities and homecoming week starts with funky dress-up days and the announcement of the homecoming court. A list of senior ladies was presented to the senior class, who picked five to vie for the title, to be announced at the big halftime show during the football game.
The five contenders this year were seniors Neil Alvarez, Allie Bush, Alexis Flores, Malea McCue and Jerzey Palmer. As the football game played on, the five ladies all decked out in their fanciest attire, flanked by their proud fathers, hopped onto their convertible chariots for a ride to midfield. Their fathers escorted them out to the field for the final crowning moment.
It’s a nail-biting affair to capture. As the five ladies stood nervously on the grass field, their high-heeled shoes digging into the sod, they clutched their fathers’ arms.
Several fast-moving football players, one with the official crown duty, ran back and forth like video game characters pretending to place the crown on top of each contestant. When the moment came, it was Lexi Flores who had won the hearts and votes of Big Bear High’s population.
Flores said as she stood facing the crowd, she noticed the football players weren’t really running down to pretend to put the crown on her, so she figured that was a bad sign.
“They were running behind everyone but me,” Flores said.
It would take a minute before she realized the crown belonged to her and she closed her eyes. “All I could think about was how grateful I was to everyone who voted for me,” Lexi said.
The story behind Lexi and her rise to homecoming royalty is a fairytale in itself. The 17-year-old was born in Big Bear, one of six children of Jessica Lopez Rojas and Leonardo Rojas. Leonardo is Lexi’s stepfather, but you wouldn’t know it from the pride and affection he showed toward Lexi’s homecoming court appointment. While the ladies were getting settled on top of their convertibles for their grand entrance, Leonard was full of smiles for Lexi as he helped her into and out of the car. He remarked how proud he is of her. This was a dad who was enjoying how excited his daughter was to be a part of the homecoming court. At certain moments you would see Leonardo wipe his eyes underneath his dark sunglasses.
Lexi said her parents did a good job at giving her and her siblings equal amounts of attention. At 7 years old, Lexi was diagnosed with an incurable genetic disease. She spent her younger years in and out of hospitals and doctors’ offices as medical experts desperately tried to diagnose her. She would undergo two surgeries and her social and academic life was put on hold. She had been active with a hip-hop dance troupe and youth basketball, but that was in jeopardy because of her disease. It wasn’t an easy go for Lexi.
As if being out of the social eye and school wasn’t tough enough, she had to use a walker and wheelchair at times to get around. When asked if kids bullied and made fun of her, Lexi said, “That’s the beautiful thing about Big Bear, they let you be you.”
Lexi had a lot of opportunities to sit and study people while she waited on doctors and nurses over the years. It’s there that she became intrigued with how people think. She decided she would pursue a career in psychology after high school.
A good student, with a GPA between 3.8 and 4.0, she is looking to apply to University of California schools or Pepperdine University. Lexi said she’s already been scouted by Azusa Pacific, but will see what other campuses suit her needs. She was clear: she likes her hometown but she can’t wait to leave Big Bear.
COVID was another setback Lexi experienced. A scary time for most students is transitioning from middle school to freshman year of high school. But Lexi said the shutdowns allowed her to focus more on her studies, working out and spending quality time with family. Throughout her life, she had learned to persevere through the hard times and try to be your best possible self — even under the worst circumstances.
Sophomore year was Lexi’s first year back to traditional school. But there wasn’t much tradition about it. She said her routine was to go to school, come home and repeat. There were no activities or social events. So it was the class of 2023 that inspired her school spirit and pride.
“The class of ‘23 really set the example of what high school spirit should be,” Lexi said with a giggle. “They were all out for school spirit — they had no shame.”
Fortunately, being crowned homecoming queen doesn’t come with a list of chores or traveling duties. Lexi has a full school schedule and is also president of the Associated Student Body and president of the Undead Poets Society. She also has a job where she spends whatever free time she has left. Lexi enjoys being a part of the Undead Poets Society, saying it connects different groups of people with a common interest.
As for the advice she would give to the underclassmen? “Take advantage because time flies by.” Lexi said it’s important to get involved and be a part of the school culture. She believes you get more out of school if you find ways to be involved.