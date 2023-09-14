Sept. 2 marked the annual Big Bear High School annual homecoming tradition. Homecoming has been a staple of fall school activities for high schools and colleges all over the U.S. The purpose is to allow school alumni back to their alma mater to build community spirit. The activities end with the school electing a homecoming queen and celebrating with a dance. 

Big Bear High often goes all out when it comes to school spirit. Each class decorates its own float for football halftime festivities and homecoming week starts with funky dress-up days and the announcement of the homecoming court. A list of senior ladies was presented to the senior class, who picked five to vie for the title, to be announced at the big halftime show during the football game.