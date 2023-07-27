Is Big Bear ready?

Wildfire season is a scary prospect for mountain residents. Just last week, five fires burned down at the bottom of the mountain in San Bernardino. The Goldmine Fire burned in Moonridge less than a month ago. With an epically wet winter, the grasses and shrubs have outpaced their growth rate of previous years. As the valley heats up and dries out, the grasses and shrubs become quick-starting fuel.
With budget issues and staffing shortages looming through October, can Big Bear handle another season of wildfires? Staffing firefighters is a problem for several agencies. The United States Forest Service confirmed last week that the San Bernardino National Forest received more than 42 resignations within a month. The federal government has failed to pass any permanent pay increases, which has left many firefighters seeking employment at other agencies. USFS firefighters are leaving in droves as the agency consistently struggles with lower wages and fewer benefits than other agencies like Cal-Fire and the California Department of Forestry provide.
Severe drought in the West along with shrinking resources and supply chain issues didn’t help firefighter retention.
According to the National Federation of Federal Employees, “From 30% to 50% of the roughly 11,000 firefighters who combat wildfires across millions of acres of land managed by the U.S. Forest Service could resign in coming seasons.”
Adrienne Freeman, USFS spokesperson, said the numbers of fire personnel in the SBNF change daily but generally remain at:
Freeman said the San Bernardino National Forest is also reporting augmented staffing due to “heat/potential for drylighting,” meaning additional assistance from outside of California has been requested in preparation for a temporary high-severity period.
Having the expertise of federal firefighters is as essential as having local firefighters. The expertise and experience of hiking through rugged and dangerous terrain, fighting fires at high altitudes, dropping from helicopters into the middle of a forest are not tasks that come easy to most municipal firefighters. As these highly skilled and trained personnel seek a better quality of worklife, the community suffers.
“We have a robust system for mutual aid with other federal, state and local agencies so there shouldn’t be huge impacts to response,” Freeman continued. “Overall, there aren’t enough firefighters over all the agencies to handle the size and intensity during the critical years (like 2020 and 2021) and we also rely heavily on out-of-state support during those times.”
Freeman said she wants to be clear these staffing shortages are not unique to the USFS. The staffing problems are affecting all of the Department of Interior partners who are under the same pay structure.
Chloe Castillo, spokesperson for Cal-Fire, said in a statement, “Currently we are at peak staffing, meaning we have all stations and front-line engines completely staffed and on duty 24/7. We have 17 front line engines staffed from Bishop to the north, Yucca Valley to the east, Chino Hills to the west and Yucaipa to the south. On the mountain top we have staffed four fire stations at Skyforest, Crestline, Running Springs and Big Bear Valley.”
In addition to the agency’s fleet of fire apparatus, it also staffs fire crews at Prado Conservation Camp in Chino, Pilot Rock Fire Center in Silverwood Lake, Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp in Valyermo and Owens Valley Conservation Camp in Bishop, she added. Cal-Fire also houses the first S70i Fire Hawk helicopter in San Bernardino County.
Anyone in the fire business will tell you, fighting fires is all about boots on the ground, prevention and technology. The Big Bear Fire Department is working diligently to prevent wildfires in the first place by taking over the fire abatement program from the county of San Bernardino. Big Bear Fire Department Chief Jeff Willis’ vision for the program is to make the Big Bear Valley a fire-safe community that other agencies will model their own fire prevention programs after.
It’s not a small task, as fire department officials are out writing citations and educating residents on the types of plants, trees and materials that can burn close to their homes. It’s a proven fact that having defensible space around a home can save time and property for fire personnel when fighting a raging wildfire. Defensible space can mean the difference between saving a home or a life or having to watch someone’s life and dreams go up in smoke.
Willis said the Big Bear Valley “actually had a stronger fire response back in the ’80s than where we’re at today,”
When asked about the valley’s staffing levels, Willis replied, “Every community, it doesn’t matter where you’re at, the staffing levels are directly determined by available revenue, 100%.” Willis said since the community actually chooses the staffing levels and response standard, the fire department has to be comfortable with those numbers because that’s what the community chose.
Measure I, a ballot measure proposed to voters in March 2020, would have imposed an annual parcel tax of $0.06 per square foot per parcel and other rates for other types of land. Willis said before Measure I, the BBFD had 12 firefighters and one battalion chief on duty every day. After Measure I was defeated, BBFD had to change the way the fire department operated. One of the changes involved creating an ambulance operator position, which significantly reduced fire suppression efforts but increased emergency medical services.
“What everyone agreed to was to reduce the number of firefighters and in exchange for that increase the number of ambulance operators,” Willis said.
“The goal was to get to 18 non-safety EMS personnel, with half of them being EMT level and the other half of them being paramedic level.”
That plan has fallen short three years later as the department struggles to keep anywhere from 14-16 positions filled.
“What we find is when we hire for these non-safety positions, some of them stick with the organization and are thriving in the EMS response. Others move on from the organization within a few years because they’ve acquired a job offer with another fire agency somewhere,” Willis said.
An experience many public agencies share over staffing levels.
BBFD’s needs are slightly different. Willis said 80% of their call volume is related to emergency medical calls. On any given day there are about 14-16 personnel on duty but only 11 of the positions are capable of fighting fires. In a perfect world, Willis said, 17 is the best number of fire-suppression positions but the current revenue supports only 11.
The Big Bear Fire Authority Board recently failed to approve the fire department’s budget for the next fiscal year. As of July 1, the fire department is operating off last year’s budget, prohibiting a planned pay raise and stopping spending on assets. The local fire department faces the same issues that are plaguing the USFS over firefighter retention. How long before the trained and experienced firefighters who know the Big Bear Valley well pack up their trucks and leave?
Not having a budget in place at this point in the year is unheard of for the valley. California Health and Safety code directs agencies to have a fire budget in place by Oct. 1.
“We’re good until Oct. 1. That’s when we must pass a budget and the attorney’s indicate it's unprecedented territory for this agency,” Willis said.
A look at fire personnel and staffing levels in the Big Bear Valley