Is Big Bear ready?

Wildfire 2N27 burns last ear as firefighters work to snuff out the flames.

 Ryan Orr

Wildfire season is a scary prospect for mountain residents. Just last week, five fires burned down at the bottom of the mountain in San Bernardino. The Goldmine Fire burned in Moonridge less than a month ago. With an epically wet winter, the grasses and shrubs have outpaced their growth rate of  previous years. As the valley heats up and dries out, the grasses and shrubs become quick-starting fuel.

With budget issues and staffing shortages looming through October, can Big Bear handle another season of wildfires? Staffing firefighters is a problem for several agencies. The United States Forest Service confirmed last week that the San Bernardino National Forest received more than 42 resignations within a month. The federal government has failed to pass any permanent pay increases, which has left many firefighters seeking employment at other agencies. USFS firefighters are leaving in droves as the agency consistently struggles with lower wages and fewer  benefits than other agencies like Cal-Fire and the California Department of Forestry provide.

A look at fire personnel and staffing levels in the Big Bear Valley